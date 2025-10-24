Fire breaks out at three-storey residential building in Lucknow, no casualty

Lucknow, Oct 24 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at a three-storey residential building in Lucknow's Aliganj area on Friday evening and quickly spread to an adjacent photo frame warehouse, officials said.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Ankush Mittal confirmed that the fire was reported around 6.30 pm from Sector-K, Usmanpur area.

Several people who were trapped inside the building were safely rescued, they said, adding that eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control after two hours of continuous efforts. During the rescue operation, a part of roof of the warehouse collapsed, injuring three firefighters.

The officials said that upon receiving information, eight fire tenders from BKT, Indiranagar, and Hazratganj fire stations rushed to the spot.

After nearly two hours of continuous efforts, the fire brigade managed to bring the blaze completely under control.

"Our immediate focus was to douse the flames and ensure no lives were lost. Fire engines from BKT and Indiranagar stations responded swiftly," Mittal said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit or by flammable materials used in photo frame production. However, officials said the exact cause will be determined after a detailed probe.

No casualties have been reported in the incident.