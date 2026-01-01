Fire breaks out at waste management factory in Kerala

Kozhikode (Kerala), Jan 1 (PTI) A major fire broke out at a waste management factory at Thamarassery area in this north Kerala district early on Thursday morning, police said.

The fire started around 3 am and completely destroyed the building, including the office area. A pickup van parked at the site was also reportedly burned in the incident.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire, police said.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Mukkom and Vellimadukunnu reached the spot soon after getting the alert and managed to bring the fire under control after several hours of effort.

The exact cause of the fire is not yet known, and further investigation is underway, they said. PTI TGB TGB SA