Fire breaks out at waste recycling factory in Jaipur, no casualities reported

Jaipur, Oct 9 (PTI) A fire broke out in a waste recycling factory here, police said, adding that the fire was brought under control by Wednesday morning.

No casualties have been reported in the incident, they said.

Police station officer Harish said that a fire broke out in a plastic recycling factory in Sarna Dungar late on Tuesday night, in which raw and finished goods and machines kept in the factory were gutted.

Fire officer Suresh said that to control the fire, nine fire engines made about 50 rounds. It was doused by Wednesday morning.

He said that along with controlling the fire, the biggest challenge was to save the Indian Oil Company's crude oil line passing near the factory from the fire. During the operation, the line was stopped.

The fire probably broke out due to a short circuit. The actual reasons will be revealed after the investigation, police said.

The police officer said that no case has been registered by the factory owner in this regard yet. PTI AG HIG HIG