New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) A fire broke out at a wooden material godown in Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area on Monday, officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, a call regarding the incident was received at 2.15 pm.

No injuries have been reported so far, they said.

"The godown is close to a house, thus eight fire tenders were pressed into service. Fire fighters have started the rescue operation," an official said. PTI BM NB