Fire breaks out in 13-storey commercial building in Mumbai; no injuries

Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) A fire broke out in a 13-storey commercial building in Mumbai’s western suburb of Jogeshwari on Thursday morning, filling the high-rise with thick black smoke, officials said.

There has been no report of any injury to anyone in the blaze that broke out at JNS Business Center near Gandhi School around 10.50 am, they said.

Citing preliminary inputs, a civic official said that 10-15 persons were stranded in another wing of the building. “They are safe,” he said.

The fire is confined to the 9th to 12th floors of the glass-facade building. Flames were rising along the glass panels, while thick black smoke billowed, he said.

“The operation to rescue the stranded persons is being carried out by firemen equipped with breathing apparatus (BA) sets,” the official said.

A fire brigade official said that at least 12 fire engines and other firefighting equipment are being used to control the blaze. Various agencies have been mobilised at the scene, he said.

The authorities are yet to share more details about the fire, including what triggered it.