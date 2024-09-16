Fire breaks out in 2 places in Bengal, no report of any injury

Kolkata, Sep 16 (PTI) Two separate fire incidents were reported on Monday, one in Kolkata's Topsia area and another in Howrah district's Bagnan area, an official said.

No injuries were reported in the fire incidents, they said.

A fire broke out at an aluminium goods manufacturing unit in Topsia around 7.30 am. At least five fire engines were dispatched to douse the fire.

Local residents noticed thick black smoke billowing from the warehouse located in the crowded neighbourhood.

According to fire officials, no injuries were reported, and the fire is gradually being brought under control, with the cooling process underway.

In the other incident, a fire broke out in a jewellery shop in Bagnan's Sona Patti area at around 7 am. Two fire tenders were dispatched, and the blaze was quickly brought under control.

Fire officials said an investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the fire. PTI BSM RG