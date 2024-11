Mumbai, Nov 1 (PTI) A fire broke out in a flat on the 30th floor of a building in Mumbai's Goregaon East area on Friday, though no one was hurt in the incident, an official said.

The blaze broke out at 7:30pm in a high-rise near Hub Mall, he added.

"The fire was confined to the 30th floor flat. It was doused by fire brigade personnel at 9pm," the official informed. PTI DC BNM