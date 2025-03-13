Fire breaks out in abandoned house, no report of any injury

Kolkata, Mar 13 (PTI ) A fire broke out in an abandoned two-storey house in South Kolkata's Hazra area on Thursday morning, officials said.

The fire was reported on the second floor of the abandoned house near the Hazra crossing at 6.45 am and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The blaze is now under control, they said.

No report of any injury in the fire, officials said.

Fire brigade personnel and local Bhawanipur police station personnel are at the spot.

Locals said the house had been abandoned for several years.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Officials said an investigation will be conducted to determine whether the incident was accidental or a result of foul play. PTI BSM RG