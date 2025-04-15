Fire breaks out in abandoned school building

Thane, Apr 15 (PTI) A fire broke out on Tuesday evening at an abandoned school building in Nizampur area of Bhiwandi in the district but no one was injured in the incident, an official said.

A fire was noticed on the premises of municipal school number 29 -- also known as Yellow School -- around 5.30 PM, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation.

Two fire engines and a water tanker brought the blaze under control quickly, he added.

The school building had been declared dangerous because of its dilapidated condition and closed for two years. Stacks of documents had been stored in the room where the fire broke out, Tadvi said.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. PTI COR KRK