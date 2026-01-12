Fire breaks out in agriculture department office in Jaipur

Jaipur, Jan 12 (PTI) A fire broke out at Pant Krishi Bhavan, which houses the office of the Rajasthan government's Department of Agriculture, here on Monday morning, officials said.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

The fire started in a locked room on the third floor of the building due to a short circuit in a heater, Chief Fire Officer Gautam Lal said.

Seeing flames and thick smoke billowing out of the room, officers and employees present in the building rushed outside.

Two fire tenders were pressed into service. Firefighters broke windows on the third floor to reach the affected room. The fire has been brought under control, the officials said.

Several items, including furniture and other office material, were gutted in the fire.