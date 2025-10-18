Fire breaks out in Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath Express in Punjab, one injured

Fatehgarh Sahib (Pb), Oct 18 (PTI) A fire broke out in a coach of the Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath Express near Sirhind railway station here on Saturday morning, officials said.

According to the Railway Board, one person sustained minor injuries in the incident, the reason behind which is yet to be ascertained.

The fire broke out around 7:30 AM when the train (number 12204) was coming from Amritsar.

A Government Railway Police (GRP) official said smoke was noticed in one of the AC coaches of the train.

A passenger pulled a chain (alarm chain pulling system) to stop the train. Thereafter, the passengers were safely evacuated from the coach, the official said.

The fire soon engulfed the coach (G-19). Two other coaches also faced minor impact. The three coaches were separated from the rest of the train and fire tenders were immediately called in, the GRP official said.

The Railway Board said one person suffered minor injuries in the incident.

A 32-year-old woman suffered some burn injuries and was taken to the Civil Hospital in Fatehgarh Sahib, said Station House Officer, GRP Sirhind, Rattan Lal.

The officials said that soon after the fire was noticed, the railway authorities shifted the passengers from the affected coach to other coaches.

The train will leave for its destination shortly, they said. PTI COR CHS JP DIV DIV