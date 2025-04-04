Fire breaks out in Andhra Pradesh secretariat block II

Vijayawada, 4 April (PTI) A minor fire broke out in the second block of the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat in the early hours of Friday, triggering concern among officials and staff, and no one was in or around the room at the time of the incident, an official said.

The fire started around 6:30 AM in the Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) room of South Block Number Two, which houses offices of key ministers including that of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

"The batteries in the UPS room were damaged in the fire and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined. The investigation is on,” an official told PTI.

Security personnel quickly alerted fire services who responded swiftly and managed to control the blaze within 20 minutes, preventing further damage or disruption to operations, the official added.

The extent of the damage to equipment and infrastructure is yet to be fully assessed and officials assured that there was no disruption to administrative functions and safety protocols are being reviewed to prevent such incidents. PTI MS STH ADB