Fire breaks out in apartment in Thane city; none hurt

Thane, Jun 3 (PTI) A fire broke out in an apartment in a residential building in Maharashtra's Thane city, and no one was injured in the incident, an official said on Monday.

The blaze erupted in an apartment on the first floor of a building in the Manisha Nagar area of Kalwa around 8.30 pm on Sunday, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic disaster management cell.

Local firemen and the RDMC team rushed to the spot and doused the flames in half an hour, he said, adding that the cause for the blaze is being probed. PTI COR ARU