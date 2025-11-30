Fire breaks out in auditorium of Indraprastha University in Delhi's Dwarka, no injuries reported

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) A fire broke out in the auditorium of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University in Delhi's Dwarka on Sunday, an official of the Delhi Fire Services, said.

The blaze was reported at 10.42 am in the university campus in Sector-16, Dwarka.

"Two water tenders, three water bowsers, one skylift and one quick response vehicle were rushed to the spot. Teams doused the flames by 11.20 am. Cooling operations were still in progress," he added.

No injuries have been reported so far and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined. PTI BM MNK MNK