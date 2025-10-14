Fire breaks out in auto company premises in Thane city; no injuries reported

Thane, Oct 14 (PTI) A fire broke out in the premises of an automobile company in Thane city on Tuesday night though there was no immediate report of any injuries, civic officials said.

The blaze at MS Auto Company, located in the Shilphata area, was reported to the Disaster Management Cell at around 8:20 pm, prompting quick response to put out the flames, they said.

Personnel from the Shil Fire Station rushed to the spot with two fire engines, one water tanker and a rescue vehicle.

According to Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Cell, "Fire extinguishing work was underway and no one was injured at the scene yet." The situation was being closely monitored and precautionary measures were in place to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby structures, he said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) personnel were assisting in efforts to douse the flames, according to Tadvi. PTI COR RSY