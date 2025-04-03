Fire breaks out in automobile showroom in Gurugram

Gurugram, Apr 3 (PTI) A fire broke out in an automobile showroom in Ashok Vihar on Thursday, an official of the fire department said. About two dozen e-scooters were gutted in the fire.

The fire broke out around 9.30 am in the Yuvan Showroom on the Palam Vihar Road in Ashok Vihar. The cause of the fire is said to be a short circuit in the electric meter, Fire Officer Narendra Singh said.

The employees in the building saw the fire and tried to douse it. But when it spread, they called the fire department.

Upon receiving information, the fire brigade team reached the spot and brought it under control within an hour. However, about two dozen e-scooters were gutted in the fire, he said.

Showroom owner Ayush said that there was a problem with the electricity meter of his showroom and he had informed the Electricity Corporation through e-mail to repair or replace it.

"As soon as the fire broke out, the lithium batteries kept in the basement also caught fire and caused mild blasts. No battery was exploded, otherwise, a major accident could have occurred", Singh added.