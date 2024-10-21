Fire breaks out in banquet hall in southwest Delhi, 1 injured

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) A fire broke out in a banquet hall on Monday near the Dwarka Mor area of southwest Delhi, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said.

Advertisment

One person suffered burn injuries and was rescued by the fire officials, they said.

The fire department received a call regarding blaze at 6.05 pm and total eight fire tenders were pressed into service, they said.

"The fire was in the kitchen area of the Banquet Hall. We pressed eight fire tenders into service. One person was rescued from the kitchen area who was in an unconscious condition. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital," an official of the DFS said.

Advertisment

The fire was eventually brought under control. The exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, they said. PTI BM HIG