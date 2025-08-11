Fire breaks out in basement of Navi Mumbai hospital; all patients safely evacuated

Thane, Aug 11 (PTI) A fire broke out in the basement of a private hospital in Nerul in Navi Mumbai on Monday, though no one was hurt in the incident as the patients either came out safely by themselves or were rescued by fire brigade personnel, a civic official said.

The incident was reported at 12 noon in a medical facility in Sector 6, Vashi Fire Station officer Rohan Kokate told PTI.

"At the time of the incident, the hospital had 21 patients. Ten were rescued by firemen, while others managed to come out safely by themselves. Twenty patients have now been shifted to a hospital in Panvel, while one person has been admitted to a local facility," Kokate said.

Five fire engines were deployed to douse the flames, which took around an hour, the official added.

The basement was completely gutted, while smoke spread to other floors, Kokate said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, the fire official informed. PTI COR BNM