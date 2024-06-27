Fire breaks out in Bengal school, two teachers injured

Howrah, Jun 27 (PTI) Two women teachers suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out in a primary school in West Bengal’s Howrah district on Thursday morning when mid-day meal was being cooked, police said.

A few students were present in the school at Bhattanagar in Liluah area, but they were in another part of the compound.

Two fire tenders doused the blaze within an hour, the police said.

The injured teachers, including Headmistress Tapasi Goswami, were hospitalized.

A police officer said only a handful of students have reached the school when the fire was noticed at around 6.30 in the morning.

Gas leak from an LPG cylinder is suspected to be the cause of the fire. PTI COR NN