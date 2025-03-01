Fire breaks out in Bhopal chemical factory, no one hurt; dousing operations underway

Bhopal, Mar 1 (PTI) A fire broke out in a chemical factory in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Saturday, though there is no report as yet of anyone getting injured, an official said.

The blaze started at 1:30pm and a large number of fire tenders and personnel are at the site in Govindpura industrial area carrying out dousing operations, he said.

The chemical factory is situated in a two-storey building and personnel have been able to bring the blaze under control to some extent, Zone I Additional Commissioner of Police Rashmi Agrawal Dubey told PTI.

Videos of the fire, which showed smoke billowing from the factory, were being circulated on social media.