Fire breaks out in Bhopal factory, dousing operations underway

Bhopal, Mar 1 (PTI) A fire broke out in a factory in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Saturday, an official said.

The blaze started at 1:30pm and a large number of fire tenders and personnel are at the site in Govindpura industrial area carrying out dousing operations, he said.

Videos of the fire, which showed smoke billowing from the factory, were being circulated on social media.

Habibganj assistant police commissioner Nihit Upadhyay and area inspector Hemant Shrivastava did not respond to calls for more details on the blaze.