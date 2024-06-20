Fire breaks out in Bhubaneswar building, no casualty

Bhubaneswar, Jun 20 (PTI) A major fire broke out on the eighth floor of a building in the Odisha capital Bhubaneswar on Thursday, an official said.

Around 40 people were rescued from the apartment block near Patia Chhak area and no casualty was reported, the fire brigade official said.

The blaze, probably the result of a short circuit, originated in a closed flat.

Firefighters doused the fire in an hour.

The extent of damage in the mishap is yet to be ascertained, fire officer Abani Swain said. PTI AAM NN