Fire breaks out in BSNL office store in Ranchi

Ranchi, May 5 (PTI) A major fire broke out at a store room on the premises of a BSNL office in Jharkahnd's Ranchi on Sunday, an official said.

No casualties were reported in the incident, he said.

Around eight fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the blaze at the office premises near Jumar Bridge under the BIT police outpost limits, circle inspector Kuldip Kumar said.

No casualty or injury has been reported so far, he said, adding that the intensity of the fire has been severe but controlled, he said.

"Some cables in the store room caught fire initially and it spread out. The exact cause of the fire and damage are yet to be ascertained," the official added. PTI SAN BDC