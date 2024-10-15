Fire breaks out in building in Delhi's Model Town, none hurt

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) A fire broke out in a building in northwest Delhi's Model Town area on Tuesday morning, officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

No one suffered any injury in the blaze, they said.

Upon information about the fire around 8.30 am, six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior DFS official said.

"We received an information regarding fire in a building in Gujra Wala Town at 8.29 am. Total six fire tenders were pressed into service. The fire was completely doused in an hour," the official added. PTI BM RPA