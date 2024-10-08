Fire breaks out in building in Delhi's Shastri Park, 10 people rescued

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) At least 10 people were rescued from a residential building in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area, which caught fire on Tuesday morning, officials said.

A call regarding the fire in the building in Shastri Park's lane number three was received at 9.30 am and five fire tenders were pressed into service, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

Fire Officer Yashwant Singh said they found the parking lot on the ground floor had caught fire and a few occupants were trapped on the upper floors.

"All the trapped people were rescued with the help of ladders and cranes, and all are safe now. Some two-wheelers have been damaged due to the fire," Singh said.

A resident, Dr Tahjeeb Ahmed, said at least nine families stayed in the building. "The reason behind the fire is not known but all the people are safe," Ahmed said.

Police said the cause of the fire is suspected to be a short-circuit in electricity metre on the ground floor. PTI ALK MNK MNK