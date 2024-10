New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) A fire broke out in a building in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area on Tuesday morning, officials said.

A call regarding the fire in the building in lane number 3 of Shastri Park was received at 9.30 am and four fire tenders were pressed into service, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

No reports of anyone being injured have been received so far. The firefighting operation is underway, he said.