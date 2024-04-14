Fire breaks out in building in Indore, doused; no one hurt

Indore, Apr 14 (PTI) A fire broke out on two floors of a building in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday evening, though no one was hurt in the incident, an official said.

The blaze in the building on AB Road started in a restaurant on the fifth floor and later spread to some offices on the fourth floor, Superintendent of Police (Fire Brigade) Shashikant Kanakne said.

"The restaurant was shut at the time and there weren't too many people in the building since it is a Sunday. Those inside managed to come out in time. No one is hurt in the blaze that has been controlled," Kanakne said.

The fire was possibly caused by a short circuit, though a detailed probe is underway, he added. PTI HWP ADU BNM