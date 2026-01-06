Fire breaks out in building in northwest Delhi, three of family killed

New Delhi: A couple and their 10-year-old daughter died after a fire broke out in a building in DMRC quarters in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar early Tuesday, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

The deceased have been identified as Ajay Kumar (42), his wife Neelam (38) and daughter Jahnvi, he said.

A call regarding the fire was received at 2.39 am on the fifth floor of a building in Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) quarters, he said, adding five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.