Kolkata, Apr 10 (PTI) A fire broke out in a building near the Calcutta High Court on Thursday, an official said.

No one was injured in the incident, he said.

The blaze was noticed around 1.55 pm in a mound of garbage close to an abandoned lift in the multi-storey building, the fire brigade official said.

The flames were put out within half-an-hour by four fire tenders, he said.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the blaze, the official added.