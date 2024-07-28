Fire breaks out in canteen of cinema hall in Mumbai; none hurt

Mumbai, Jul 28 (PTI) A fire broke out in the canteen of a cinema hall in the Dadar area of central Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, and no one was injured in the incident, a fire official said.

The blaze erupted in the canteen of single-screen Chitra Cinema around 3.15 pm and was put out in 10 minutes, the official said.

A fire engine and water tanker were pressed into service, and moviegoers and staffers were asked to vacate the premises, he said.

The official said no one was injured, and the exact cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained. PTI ZA ARU