Shimla, Feb 4 (PTI) Three wooden houses were partially damaged in a fire that broke out in Tissa area of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district early Sunday, officials said.

No casualty was reported in the blaze that broke out at around 3 am in Chachool village.

The fire has been brought under control.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. PTI BPL DV DV