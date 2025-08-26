Fire breaks out in chemical factory in UP's Amethi, 4 workers injured

Amethi (UP), Aug 26 (PTI) Four workers suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out in a chemical factory here on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Circle Officer Musafirkhana Atul Kumar Singh said that the cause of the fire is being investigated.

According to police, a fire suddenly broke out in the factory, creating panic amongst the employees. Four people -- Jaiprakash (50), Ashok (48), Santosh (50) and Ram Avadh (52) -- suffered burn injuries.

Upon receiving information, police and the fire department officials reached the spot and brought the fire under control, police said.