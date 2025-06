Mumbai, Jun 14 (PTI) A major fire broke out in a chemical company in Paithan MIDC in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district on Saturday, though no one was hurt in the incident, a civic official said.

The blaze broke out at 5:50pm and was doused by 7:05pm after several firefighting vehicles were deployed, he added.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, the fire brigade official said. PTI ZA BNM