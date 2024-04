Fire breaks out in coach of Yoga Express in Haridwar, no casualties

Haridwar, Apr 21 (PTI) A fire broke out in a coach of the Yoga Express train at Iqbalpur railway station here on Sunday afternoon, the police said.

No casualties were reported in the incident, they said.

As soon as the Yoga Express, which was going from Ahmedabad in Gujarat to Rishikesh in Uttarakhand, reached the Iqbalpur railway station, a fire was noticed in the lower portion of one of its coaches, police said.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control, they said.

Sanjay Sharma, in-charge of Laksar GRP police station, said that prima facie, the fire broke out as the train wheels heated up due to friction caused by brake application.

All the passengers were deboarded from the train and the fire was extinguished, he said.

There was no loss of life or property in the incident, he added.

Due to the fire, the train was stationed at Iqbalpur station for about one-and-a-half hours. After the minor damage was repaired, the train left for Rishikesh, Sharma said. PTI DPT DIV DIV