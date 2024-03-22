Fire breaks out in commercial building in Bhubaneswar, none hurt

Bhubaneswar, Mar 22 (PTI) A fire broke out in a commercial building at KIIT Square here on Friday, officials said.

There were no reports of any injury, they said.

The blaze first erupted on the second floor around 4 pm and then spread to the third floor of the building, and a number of fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, the officials said.

The fire-fighting operations were still underway, a senior official said.

“Four fire service teams have been engaged to control the blaze,” Fire Service Officer Abani Kumar Swain said.

The fire likely broke out due to a short-circuit, but the exact cause could be ascertained after an investigation, he said. PTI BBM RBT