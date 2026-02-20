Fire breaks out in commercial building in Hyderabad, no casualties

Hyderabad, Feb 20 (PTI) A fire broke out in a multi-storey commercial building housing several IT coaching centres and shops, in Ameerpet here on Friday.

No casualties were reported.

The fire, suspected to have been caused by electric short circuit, resulted in heavy smoke billowing from the premises.

Three fire engines were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control soon, officials said.

Students and others in the building were safely evacuated by the police and officials.

Ameerpet, a densely populated locality, is home to a large number of coaching centres offering software courses. PTI SJR ROH