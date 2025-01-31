Fire breaks out in commercial building in Mumbai's Ghatkopar; no injuries

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a four-storey commercial building at Ghatkopar (East), an eastern suburb of Mumbai, on Friday morning and an operation is underway to control the blaze, an official said.

The fire erupted around 6.15 am on the 3rd and 4th floors of the Kailas Plaza building, opposite Odeon Mall, on R N Bhatkar Marg, the official said.

“There is no report of any injury to anyone,” the civic official said.

The Mumbai fire brigade has launched an operation to douse the flames and the blaze has been covered from all sides, the official said.

Police personnel, local civic ward staff, employees of the power distributor in the area and ambulances have also been mobilised to the spot, he said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.