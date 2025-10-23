Fire breaks out in commercial building in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari; no injuries

Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) A fire erupted in a commercial high-rise in Mumbai’s western suburb of Jogeshwari on Thursday morning, officials said.

There has been no report of any injury to anyone in the blaze that broke out at JNS Business Center near Gandhi School around 10.50 am, they said.

A civic official said 10-15 persons are stranded in another wing of the building. “They are safe. The rescue operation is underway,” he added.

A fire brigade official said that at least 12 fire engines and other firefighting equipment are being used to control the blaze. Various agencies have been mobilised at the scene, he said.

More details about the fire, including what triggered it, are awaited. PTI KK NR