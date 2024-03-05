Fire breaks out in condemned coach in railway station yard in T'gana; none hurt

Hyderabad, Mar 5 (PTI) A fire broke out in a condemned scrap coach in the yard of Kazipet Railway Station in Hanamkonda district of Telangana on Tuesday, GRP officials said.

After getting information about the incident, one fire engine reached the spot and the blaze was brought under control in about 30 minutes, a Kazipet Government Railway Police (GRP) official said, adding no casualties were reported in the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, he said.

One condemned coach designated for scrap caught fire, another railway official said.

A case was registered.