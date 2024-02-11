Fire breaks out in couple's house in Delhi's Mahipalpur, wife critical

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) A married couple suffered serious burn injuries after a fire broke out in their house in the Mahipalpur area of southwest Delhi on Sunday, police said.

The condition of Neha (30) is stated to be critical while her husband Ravi Kant (33) is stable, a senior police officer said.

A PCR call was received at 10.30 am regarding a fire on the fourth floor of a house in Mahipalpur, the officer said.

"The fire department was informed and police teams were rushed to the spot. Two people found injured in the house, Kant and his wife, were rushed to a private hospital," a senior police officer said.

"Prima facie the cause of the blaze seems to be LPG leakage. Further investigation is underway," said the officer. PTI BM RPA