New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) A fire broke out at a courier company office in the Okhla area of southeast Delhi on Thursday, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said. No casualties were reported.

The officer said that they received a call regarding the incident at 11.25 am.

"Fire was in a courier company office which was doused completely by 1 pm. We have informed the police about the matter for further investigation," he said.