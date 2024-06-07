Fire breaks out in Daulatpur-Sabarmati express train, none injured

Jaipur, Jun 7 (PTI) A minor fire broke out in a third-ac coach of Daulatpur-Sabarmati express train near Khatipura station in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Friday.

All passengers are safe and the train left after a delay of one hour, said North Western Railway spokesperson Captain Shashi Kiran.

The exact cause of the fire, which broke out near the toilet, was not immediately known, he said.

The spokesperson said that a passenger immediately pulled the chain and the coach attendant with the help of other passengers controlled the fire.

The coach was detached and the passengers were shifted to other coaches, he said.

The incident occurred between Khatipura and Jagatpura railway stations.

The matter is being investigated.