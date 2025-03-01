Fire breaks out in Delhi bank, no casualties reported

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) A fire broke out in a bank on Saturday morning in Delhi's Daryaganj area, an official of the fire services said.

According to the DFS, the incident occurred at 9:25 am at the Axis Bank located opposite Golcha Cinema. A total of four fire tenders were rushed to the place, he said.

"The fire was extinguished at 10:10 am, which was caught in the air-conditioner, furniture and documents at the mezzanine floor at the bank," the official said, adding that no injuries had been reported. PTI SSJ BM HIG HIG