Fire breaks out in Delhi building, three children among five rescued

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Five people, including three children, were rescued from a house that caught fire in west Delhi's Mohan Garden area on Friday morning, fire officials said.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

The fire broke out in a three-storey residential building and is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit. A police investigation will ascertain the exact cause, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

The DFS received a call about the fire around 10:15 am and six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the official said.

Residents trapped on the second and third floors of the building have been rescued, he said.

The fire started in a house located on the third floor of the building. Each floor houses three flats, a police officer said.

"It was learnt that nobody was present inside the flat in which the fire started. Smoke engulfed the other floors of the building," the officer said.

Three children and a woman were among the five trapped residents. The five were brought down one by one with the help of a hydraulic jack and a ladder, he said.

Another DFS official said over 30 firefighters were deployed for the rescue operation and the fire was brought under control by 1 pm.

PTI ALK DIV DIV