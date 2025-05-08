Fire breaks out in Delhi factory, 1 dead

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was killed in a that fire broke out at a factory in the Okhla Industrial Area of southeast Delhi on Thursday morning, an officer said.

Police had earlier said that the fire had broken out in a courier company. However, the investigation revealed that it was a dye manufacturing company.

Police said a call regarding the fire breaking out at a building, where hair dye was manufactured, was received at 11.38 am on Thursday.

Abnesh was trapped inside the fire and suffered 90 per cent burn injuries and died, police said.

A case has been registered under sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 289 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the owner, Athar Aftab and a manager, police said.

It was reported that the fire broke out due to a spark in an electric wire on the second floor, a senior police officer said.

An official of the Delhi Fire Services said that the firefighting operations went on till 1.50 pm. Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot.