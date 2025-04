New Delhi: A fire broke out in a police malkhana (yard) in Delhi’s Nehru Place, gutting some case properties on Thursday afternoon, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

A call was received at 2.02 pm regarding the fire, he said.

"We rushed six fire tenders to the spot and it has been reported that some case properties have also been burnt,” he said, adding that the matter has been informed to the police for investigation.

Further details are awaited.