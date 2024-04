New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) A fire broke out in a residential building in the Sardar Basti area of north Delhi's Sadar Bazar on Tuesday, Fire department officials said.

"We got a call about a fire at 2.07 pm. Five fire tenders were pressed into service. The fire was in a house. Fire fighters rescued some people from there. We have also informed the police," a senior Fire department official said.

The fire has been doused and the cooling process is underway, he added. PTI BM SZM