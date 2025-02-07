Fire breaks out in Delhi slum, brought under control

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) A fire broke out in a slum cluster in Delhi's Rohini area, engulfing about 20 huts and a scrap godown, early on Friday, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

There were no reports of any casualties.

"The blaze erupted around 6:23 am and engulfed about 20 huts and a scrap godown spread across a 2,000-square yard-plot," the official said.

Twelve water tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control by 7:25 am. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added. PTI BM SZM SZM