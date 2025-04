New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) A fire broke out in a stationary truck on Thursday evening in Delhi's Azadpur Mandi, prompting authorities to rush two fire tenders to the spot, an official said.

No casualty has been reported yet.

A call regarding the fire was received at 8.20 pm on Thursday, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

"We rushed two fire tenders to the spot. No casualty has been reported yet and the firefighting operation is ongoing," he said. PTI SSJ SKY SKY