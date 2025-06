New Delhi: A fire broke out in a house in the Friends Colony area on Thursday morning, an official said.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, they received a call regarding the blaze at around 9:45 am, prompting the dispatch of five fire tenders to the scene.

Firefighters are currently working to extinguish the flames.

At this time, there have been no reports of any injuries, he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.